Once again, this year, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) will conduct an amazing presentation of the Holy Season on both the Palm Sunday, Cantata on Sunday, April 5 and the Easter Sunday presentation of "He's Alive!" on Sunday, April 12.
Please join us for both presentations at the DesertView Theatre at 8:30 a.m. performances! CCSB is a Christ-centered Church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where the people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us at the DesertView Performing Arts Center in SaddleBrooke this Holiday Season and every Sunday, at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.