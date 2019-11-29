Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) held a men’s breakfast at HOA-2 MountainView in October. On Wednesday, October 16 a wonderful meal, along with some great fellowship were had by all.
Doctor Larry Behers, a world-renowned scientist and astronomer, shared with the group his sense of “My Place in God’s Universe.” He talked of many of the intricate facts of our solar system and cosmos that point to a loving God as the designer and creator.
We all learned much about this solar system we live in and we came away with a better understanding of how we fit into the enormity of all of the universe.
Make sure you watch for future CCSB men’s events. We would love for you to join us.
CCSB is a Christ-centered church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke DesertView Theatre. All are welcome.