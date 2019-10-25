The Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA), a private non-profit 501c3 organization that supports soldiers, veterans, families and Gold Star Mothers, was established in 1950. The Tucson-Goyette Chapter of AUSA is an all-volunteer organization that raises awareness of the U.S. Army in the community and provides support to Army Soldiers, their families, Army ROTC/JROTC and veterans. AUSA provides Wounded Warrior weekend get-aways, Arizona Heroes to Hometown gift cards, Wreaths Across America for Gold Star Mothers and ROTC support at the University of Arizona.
Our Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) supports this organization. In front of our SaddleBrooke veteran’s memorial and the U.S. Army medallion, CCSB handed our donation to representatives of the Tucson-Goyette Chapter AUSA.
Community Church at SaddleBrooke is a Christ-centered church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us every Sunday morning at the DesertView Theatre at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.