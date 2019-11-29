This Fall, Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) partnered with Habitat Tucson to celebrate World Habitat Day on Friday, October 11. Keith Gordon and Dick Kroese from our church attended the celebration at the Flowing Wells district of Tucson.
Habitat Tucson is constructing six homes on a site there with many volunteer teams raising the walls in unison. The ceremony marked the 40th Anniversary of Habitat for Humanity worldwide and Habitat Tucson has been operating successfully for 39 years.
CCSB has been providing monetary support to Habitat Tucson since 2003. In addition, each new Habitat homeowner receives a very useful new toolkit provided by our church. Habitat for Humanity’s mission statement is: “Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope with a core principle of demonstrating the love of Jesus Christ.”
Community Church at SaddleBrooke is a Christ-centered Church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. in the DesertView Theatre. All are welcome.