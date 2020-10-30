The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke will be honoring our Veterans at noon on Thursday, November 12 in a Zoom Meeting. Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman will present a very special Veterans Day Message to veterans, guests, and Rotarians. Veterans and guests are welcome to attend and help us honor our veterans. To receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting, please contact Wendy Guyton by telephone at (520) 404-5712 or email her at wguyton17@gmail.com.
We are so honored to have Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman give a Veterans Day Message at our meeting. Brigadier General Ronald E. Shoopman commanded the 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard Base located at the Tucson International Airport. Born in Phoenix, Arizona, he graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Arizona State University in Tempe. After completing pilot training at Williams Air Force Base, Arizona, in 1973, General Shoopman had various assignments as an A-7D pilot at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. In 1993, he became the Deputy Commander for Operations and the Vice Commander of the now 162nd Fighter Wing in 1994. He became the wing commander on January 22, 1999. He is a command pilot with the Air Force and has more than 3,600 civilian flying hours!!
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is planning a little surprise for our Veterans. We want to do something special to honor our area Veterans for their service. But we need your help!
How can you help? We are looking for Veterans in our community. We need the names and contact information for Veterans in SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Catalina, Oracle, and the Cooper Corridor. If you are a Veteran, or if you have friends, family or neighbors who are Veterans, please contact The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. Wendy Guyton is heading up registration and can be reached by phone at (520) 404-5712 or email at wguyton17@gmail.com.
Thanks in advance for helping us to recognize and honor those who served our country. We appreciate you help!