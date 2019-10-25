The Dewhirst-Catalina Library, in partnership with the University of Arizona Museum of Art, will present the third in the Art and Coffee series on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:30 a.m. The presenters will be docents Fleurette and Marc Wallach and their subject is, "Celebrating Women Artists.” Throughout history, women artists have struggled for recognition and respect. The University of Arizona Museum of Art's collection includes works by successful artists such as Marietta Tintoretto, Elizabeth Vigee LeBrun, Georgia O'Keefe, as well as contemporary African American and Native American artists.
Offered to the community by the University of Arizona Museum of Art, the docent presentations showcase the artworks from the museum's permanent collection. The museum is open to the public, all-year. The Dewhirst-Catalina Library is located at 15631 N. Oracle Road (the library is in a strip mall, just south of the Catalina Inn). Admission for all lectures are free. Please contact the library to RSVP, as space is limited: (520) 594-5240