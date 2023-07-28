Shortly, the Board of Directors will be reaching out to residents of SaddleBrooke HOA-2 with a request for comments on some changes to our Rules and Regulations.

Proposed changes are the product of a special collaboration between the Architectural and Landscaping Committee and the Rules and Regulations Committee.

Included for comment are Rules affecting Qualified Renters, Parking, Animals and Pets, Garbage, Instructions for Contractors and Signs, together with associated revisions to the Schedule of Fines, Sanctions and Penalties.

The period for Resident comment will be from Monday, July 24 to Saturday, August 12. You are encouraged to post your comments on the website at SBHOA2.org.

This article was written by the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Rules and Regulations Committee.