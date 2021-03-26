Research tells us that over 70 percent of children raised in poverty raise their own children in poverty. Sadly, this poverty cycle often repeats itself for generation after generation. Fortunately, we’ve learned that education is the key to breaking the cycle.
By contacting school counselors in the small towns north of our community, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach has identified capable and hard-working students who are highly motivated to further their education, yet lack the financial resources to do so. A team of SBCO volunteers selects students to receive scholarships by reviewing their family income, grades, community service and references. A written essay and personal interview are also part of the selection process. A volunteer liaison is assigned to each student. The liaison follows the student through his or her college career to provide support and ensure the student continues to be eligible for the scholarship by carrying a full load of classes and maintaining the required grade point average.
Lacking the resources to offer scholarships to all the highly deserving students identified, the Scholarship Endowment Program was created in October 2019. The beauty of the Endowment is that only the earnings on donations are used for scholarships, while the ‘principal’ (the amount donated) is invested and left to grow in order to provide funding for future generations of students. In this way, donations continue to help students long after we are gone.
One of our scholarship students is Angeleaha Jennings. Angeleaha graduated second in her class of 70 at San Manuel High School. In addition to working two jobs, she played multiple varsity sports, was president of the National Honor Society and the Rotary Interact Club and volunteered for the Oracle Fire Department. In her spare time, she tutored younger students.
Angeleaha says, “The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship has allowed me to pursue a college career I never thought was possible. With the help from SBCO, I have been able to attend Barrett, the Honors College at Arizona State University, which has allowed me to fully immerse myself into the experiences and benefits ASU has to offer. Doing this would not be possible without SBCO, and I am extremely thankful for everything this scholarship has offered me. Being a recipient of the SBCO scholarship has created a space for me to feel fully supported and encouraged in all my aspirations and goals, which is why this scholarship means so much to me. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing organization.”
If you would like to help other students like Angeleaha, consider making a donation to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. Donations can be made in three different ways:
- Donors over age 71 can reduce the tax liability of their mandated annual IRA distributions by having their financial institution send a portion of their distribution directly to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Fund.
- Those who would like to defer their donations can make the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund a beneficiary in their will or trust.
- Finally, donors can simply write a tax-deductible check. While SBCO accepts donations in any amount, the minimum donation to the Scholarship Endowment Fund is $5,000. (Consult your financial advisor about the tax benefits of charitable giving.)
The SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund is managed by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. Donations should be directed to the SBCO Scholarship Fund – Endowed, Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711. Checks should be made payable to Community Foundation for Southern Arizona with “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund” written on the memo line (to ensure the donation is directed to the correct fund).
As Nelson Mandela so wisely said, “Education is the most powerful weapon we have to change the world.” A gift of education is a gift that lasts forever.
For more information about the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund, call Ron Andrea (520) 904-4831 or send an email to whatsnewron@gmail.com.