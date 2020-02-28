Saddlebrooke Sunrise Rotary is committed to the literacy of children in the Copper Corridor and found a way to provide 24/7 access to books—Little Free Library! Poverty in the Copper Corridor has been higher than Arizona averages because of the closure of mines (and jobs) in the area.
Little Free Libraries (LFL) provide access to books in colorful kiosks in many communities. SaddleBrooke Sunrise has purchased three Little Free Libraries to place in San Manuel, Hayden and Mammoth. The Little Free Library organization is nationwide, and the goal is to provide ways for children to take a book for free, read it, and return it to take out another one. The libraries sponsored by SaddleBrooke Sunrise will be free standing and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for children, primarily pre-K through eighth grade.
Rotary member Sherry Kaplan says that there are many kids who have no books at home and access to books is important to their reading skills and graduation rates. School libraries are not open after school, on weekends or in the summer. A Little Free Library fills that gap.
SaddleBrooke Sunrise has about 500 hundred books that have been looked over, approved, and labeled for grade level by committee members, most of whom are former educators. The club members know it will take many more books and a continual supply for the program to succeed. What to do?! A book drive!
The club will conduct a book drive on Saturday, March 28. It will operate similar to the food drive earlier in the month. We are asking Saddlebrooke members who have children’s books (maybe from when your grandkids visited?) to gather them and to place them in a bag by your mailbox on the morning of Saturday, March 28. Rotary members will come around that morning to pick up the books.
Anyone who is not a Saddlebrooke Sunrise Rotary member and wants to help can contact Gary Haslett by phone at (520) 825-4442 or by email at haslettsbaz@wbhsi.net.
If you don’t have children’s books, but would like to help, you can make a monetary donation so that we can purchase books as needed. Please send a check made out to Saddlebrooke Sunrise Rotary with a notation “Little Free Library.” Send to Gary Haslett, 63184 E Whispering Pine, Tucson, AZ 85739. Please include return address, and you will receive a tax donation receipt.
Look for signs and posters reminding you to get out those books or your checkbook for a worthy cause on Saturday, March 28. Kids love books; kids deserve the gift of reading! It’s everyone’s future.