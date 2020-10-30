Almost since its inception, Senior Village has maintained its status as a Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO) under Arizona tax law. A QCO designation allows any Arizona taxpayer to donate to a selected organization and take a dollar for dollar tax credit within certain limitations.
After making a donation to a QCO like Senior Village, an Arizona state taxpayer can reduce yearend state tax liability by up to $400 for an individual and up to $800 for a jointly filed return… each year. Further details and filing dates can be found at: azdor.gov.
This is a unique opportunity to support Senior Village and keep tax dollars working for us and our neighbors right here in our community. Your donations are paid directly to Senior Village with corresponding credits taken to reduce Arizona state income tax on your annual AZ tax return.
The QCO code for Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is 20990.
QCO donations are an important part of our annual funding and help us meet our motto of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” All funding for the Village comes from within SaddleBrooke. Our 170 volunteers perform direct services to over 850 members providing transportation and assistance with home and yard projects.
Donations make it possible to operate our non-profit 501c3 “virtual” Village, paying for essential IT and website expenses, printing and copying publications such as our newsletter, insurance protection for our volunteer corps, background checks for volunteers, staffing expenses, program supplies and materials, etc. Channeling your tax dollars to Senior Village through QCO contributes to quality of life in SaddleBrooke
A QCO informational brochure is available on request; call us at (520) 314-1042. Individuals seeking further guidance should consult their professional tax advisors. Donations can be sent to: Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, P.O. Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.