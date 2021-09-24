When SaddleBrooke residents respond to the oft-asked question “Why did you move here?”, their replies often include comments about the weather or the mountains or the amenities or the low cost-of-living but, more often than not, a deciding reason is “because the people are so friendly.” This friendliness and helpfulness are especially epitomized by the Neighbors Helping Neighbors mission of Senior Village.
The month of October is the Village’s Give Where You Live annual fund drive. When you donate to Senior Village, you are expressing your belief in the importance of taking care of each other in our community. Every dollar contributed to Senior Village stays here in SaddleBrooke where our volunteers offer their services for transportation, helping around the house and yard, consulting about electronics, making social phone calls or home visits, planning events to offer fellowship.
In addition to sending a contribution check to the general Senior Village fund, there are several other ways to participate as a Give Where You Live supporter.
- MONTHLY AUTO PAY: All it takes is a visit or call to your bank or log on to your bank’s website and follow the instructions for setting up an easy monthly auto pay to Senior Village that can be cancelled at any time.
- QCO ARIZONA TAX CREDIT: As a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization, donations to Senior Village are eligible for the Arizona Tax Credit, up to $400 for single filers and up to $800 for those filing jointly when you designate Senior Village at SaddleBrooke as your Qualified Charitable Organization (ID# 20990).
- IRA: If you are 70 ½ years or older and need to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from your traditional IRAs, you can avoid paying taxes on them by donating that money to charity. Your contribution up to $100,000 must be transferred directly from your traditional IRA to the qualified charity to avoid being a taxable distribution. Talk to your IRA custodian about how to make this happen.
- MATCHING DONATIONS: As a retiree, check to see if your former employer offers a corporate giving program that will double your donation to an eligible nonprofit organization like Senior Village. Caterpillar, Boeing, Eli Lily, GE, IBM, State Farm, Home Depot, Microsoft, many airlines and grocery stores and other corporations match employee donations.
- LEGACY GIFTS: Planned giving through your estate is a way for you to participate in the mission of Senior Village for decades to come. Your gift will make it possible for future residents to age in place thanks to the volunteer services of Senior Village.
No matter how you choose to support the Village and its Give Where You Live campaign, your donation will provide quality of life and increased independence for generations of SaddleBrooke residents.
To learn more about donation options or to become a member or volunteer, call the Village at (520) 314-1042. Contributions may also be sent to: Senior Village, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.
Check out the website at www.seniorvillage.org.