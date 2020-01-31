Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church will offer a field trip to St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery on Monday, February 10, 2020. On the following two Mondays, February 17 and February 24 at 2 p.m., Dr. Grant Adamson will facilitate adult education classes at Mountain Shadows Church, to situate the monastery field trip in theological and historical context. A Lecturer in the University of Arizona's Religious Studies program, Dr. Adamson teaches courses in Christianity and Culture.
Those interested in learning more about the field trip and attending the class are asked to call the church at (520) 825-7858 or email mspcoffice@gmail.com. Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church is located at 14240 North Oracle Road, just south of Wilds Road, North of Rancho Vistoso Boulevard, at Mountainaire Drive.