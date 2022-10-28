The Community Church of SaddleBrooke invites you, your friends, and neighbors to attend our 18th Advent Celebration. This is a very special tradition and is a wonderful way of celebrating the start of the Christmas Season.

This year’s Advent Luncheon will be held on Friday, December 2, at the MountainView Ballroom. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Crystal Stark and Khris Dodge, two very special musicians, will be joining us this year. Crystal is a very gifted vocalist and has won many awards through the years. Most recently, she has been delighting the audiences on the Celebrity Cruise Ships. Khris has an amazing background as a pianist. He is always in demand for his expertise in musical arrangements, and he has his own production company.

Our delightful lunch will include a holiday salad of mixed greens, grilled chicken, walnuts, apples, cranberries, and bleu cheese. You will have the choice of either ranch or maple vinaigrette dressing. Rolls and butter will accompany the salad. Tiramisu garnished with cocoa powder and chocolate curls will be served for dessert. If you have any dietary restrictions, please call Liz at (520) 548-1649 after you have purchased your ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at the HOA-2 Administrative Office through Wednesday, November 23. The ticket cost is $30. If you have any questions, call Mary Baglien at (520) 825-1262.

The women of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke look forward to sharing this joyous celebration with you. Community Church at SaddleBrooke is an all-denominational church meeting every Sunday at 9 a.m. in the DesertView Theatre.