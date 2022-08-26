The Community Church at SaddleBrooke Women’s Ministry cordially invites you, your friends and neighbors to attend the 18th Advent Luncheon on Friday, December 2, in the HOA-2 Ballroom. The presentation “Christmas Carols – From Whence Did They Come?” will shed light on the origin and history of some of your favorite Christmas carols. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m.

We are excited to welcome two gifted musical artists, Crystal Stark and Khris Dodge, to perform at our luncheon. Crystal is an award-winning vocalist and American Idol semi-finalist. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Arizona School of Music. Crystal has performed nationally, and internationally singing a wide variety of Jazz, Blues, Pop, and Rock and Roll and Christian Music. Khris Dodge is a versatile musician and accomplished educator who has devoted more than 30-years to the Tucson Arts Community. He is the owner of Khris Dodge Entertainment, Conductor of The Tucson Pops Orchestra, and the Executive Director of the Tucson Jazz Festival.

The Women of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke look forward to sharing this joyous afternoon with you. CCSB is an all-denominational church, meeting every Sunday at 9 a.m. (We are temporarily meeting in the HOA-2 Ballroom while the DesertView Theatre is being renovated.)

If you have any questions, please call Mary Baglien at (520) 825-1262.