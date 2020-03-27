On Sunday, March 1, friends and members of Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church (MSPC) enjoyed an afternoon at SaddleBrooke Ranch, celebrating the 20th Ordination Anniversary of Pastor Rachel Srubas, and 20 years of MSPC being centered in Christ, caring for community.
The event began with a social period at the Sol Ballroom, followed by a dinner and a wonderful presentation of our beginnings, our present, our pastor and our future. The choir and a quartet sang songs along with the audience and some MSPC talented musicians also took part. People talked about our beginning and our present. Pastor Rachel was honored with a video of her life as a child with her family, her marriage to Ken McAllister and her present role as our Pastor. Recipients of support from MSPC were introduced, and several individuals representing different roles in our congregation bestowed gifts on Rachel.
Our future includes an addition to our MSPC campus, a building that can seat many people who wish to take part in church activities. The current sanctuary will be reconfigured to allow more flexibility and seating for services. MSPC welcomes everybody! It is located at 14240 N. Oracle Road, on Mountainaire Dr. Sunday services begin at 10 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Visit our website at www.mountainshadowschurch.org. For more information, please phone our office at (520) 825-7858.