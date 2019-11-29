About Feed My Starving Children
Founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian non-profit organization committed to feeding God's children hungry in body and spirit. The approach is simple: volunteers’ hand-pack meals specially formulated for malnourished children, and FMSC sends them to partners around the world where they're used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. FMSC food has reached nearly 70 countries in their history.
Feed My Starving Children’s Impact
- Over 333 million meals produced in 2017-2018
- 913,555 kids fed daily
- 1.2 million+ volunteers across the U.S. last year
- 91 percent of total donations is spent directly on meal production
- 99.8 percent of the 1 billion+ meals shipped have safely reached their intended locations
- $80 feeds a child for an entire year
What You Can Do
We are looking for volunteers and financial partners to help with all stages of this event. We need you! Please invite your friends to help you pack! Volunteers can sign up for two-hour shifts, and in each shift a volunteer will pack roughly 227 meals, or $50 worth of meals at a cost of 22 cents per meal. Financial sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals or organizations at all levels.
My name is Mike Jensen and I am a member of Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (OVCN). At our church, we are hosting an exciting event through the national nonprofit organization and we need your help. The event, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) will start next year, on Monday, February 3, continuing throughout the week until Saturday, February 8.
Feed My Starving Children meals are produced by volunteers in Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and all around the United States through MobilePack events. Through volunteering at FMSC, you’ll get the chance to impact hundreds of kids in just over two hours per packing shift. You’ll experience what it’s like to make a tangible difference today.
FMSC partners with community groups, businesses, schools and churches to pack nutritious meals for shipment to malnourished children around the world.
Last year OVCN packed half a million MobilePacks and we are raising the bar this year to double last year’s ambitious achievement. Our goal is to pack One Million MobilePack meals that will be sent to needy children around the world to help reduce the 6,200 children who die of hunger each day. FMSC also recently sent 400,000 meals to the hurricane victims in the Bahamas. We plan to have 20 food packing sessions during these six days with each session lasting two hours and 15 minutes. We estimate approximately 5,000 volunteers are needed to accomplish this ambitious goal.
FMSC offers volunteers a one-of-a-kind experience. You’ll hand-pack rice, soy, dried vegetables and a nutritionally complete blend of vitamins and minerals into bags which are then sealed, boxed, placed on pallets and shipped to our incredible partners working hard to reach the neediest children around the world.
Please volunteer for a two-hour fifteen-minute shift. To sign up, visit: https://give.fmsc.org/ovcn20. Have additional questions? Email Dan Nestor (20fmsc@gmail.com) or Matt Young (mtyoung1@gmail.com. You can also reach out to Mike Jensen by phone at (520) 305-0588, or email at mjjensen5@aol.com.
For additional information, you can check out these YouTube videos: