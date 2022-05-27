Members and guests of the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke celebrated Cinco de Mayo in style at the home of Linda and John Howard. The main feature was an amazing nacho and taco bar, which included an assortment of cheese sauces and meats along with a wide variety of toppings. This was a feast for the eye, as well as the taste buds. The event also included a variety of Mexican beverages for every taste.

In addition to regularly scheduled social gatherings, our Rotary Club meets weekly for fellowship and interesting programs. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke also has ongoing philanthropic projects to make a difference locally, regionally, and globally. From helping in area schools and communities in need to providing services for those in need and clean water for those without, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is always busy making a difference.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Rotary is the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotary can be found in more countries than the Red Cross, McDonalds, or Starbucks. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come visit our friendly club. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to people who work or reside in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and the surrounding area.

Visitors are welcome to join our Zoom meeting or lunch at the SaddleBrooke Ranch with our hybrid meeting in the Ranch House at the SaddleBrooke Ranch. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets weekly on Thursdays at mid day. Currently we offer hybrid meetings, both on Zoom and in person. If you would like more information, please contact Wendy Guyton by phone at (520) 404-5712 or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com .