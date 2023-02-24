If you are weighed down by outdated paper files, get ready to lighten your load. Bring boxes or bags of paper to the Shredding and Recycling Event on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until the truck is full). The event, hosted by Long Realty-Golder Ranch, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and the Beacon Foundation, will be held on the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 parking lot next to the bocce ball courts.

To protect your privacy, all documents are put into containers at the drop-off site. The containers are locked and transported to the Beacon facility for shredding. In addition to documents, ONLY COMPUTER HARD DRIVES, which may still be inside computers or laptops, will be accepted for donation/recycling.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

For each bag or box of items delivered for shredding or recycling, please bring $5 or five cans of food. All donations of cash or food will benefit the Tri-Community Food Bank and the Beacon Group.

For more information, please call Long Realty, located at 15250 N. Oracle Road, #110 (in the Basha’s complex) or (520) 665-4200.