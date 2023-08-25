Come and sing and RING at Vista!!!!

Raise your voice as a member of the Vista Chancel Choir this fall! Rehearsals will be held in the Sanctuary on Wednesday afternoons and Wednesday evenings (choose one or both!) beginning Wednesday, September 6; the exact times will be announced. The ability to read music is helpful, but not required. The ability to have fun and the desire to learn IS required!

BELLS, BELLS, BELLS!!!

Come and experience the fun of ding-a-linging with a fantastic group of people. No experience is necessary but the ability to count up to six and to keep a beat is pretty important. Bell Choir rehearses in the Sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. If you are interested or have questions, contact the church office at (520) 825-1985.