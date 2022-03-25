Are you searching for a faith community to experience Jesus' journey to the cross for holy week and to celebrate the Gospel message of hope and abiding love on Easter? Wherever you are on the journey of life or faith, you are welcome to join us, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke for several services commemorating the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. All services will be held in the DesertView Performing Arts Center Theater, at 9 a.m. (We’re located at 39900 Clubhouse Dr., SaddleBrooke, AZ, 85739).
Palm Sunday - April 10, at 9 a.m.: Our Joyful Voices Choir, led by Ruth Rehm, will be presenting "Redeemed", a musical presentation containing old and new songs with beautiful narration and video. This musical presentation will lead us to celebrate the redeeming power of Jesus and what He has done for His people. It will also prepare and invite us to turn our hearts toward Christ as we begin the world-changing events of Holy Week.
Good Friday - April 15, at 9 a.m.: Our Community Church will be holding an informal service where we take time to reflect on the reason Jesus, the Son of God, had to die. We will also be sharing communion together as well as personal stories of how God touched our lives this past year.
Easter Sunday - April; 17, at 9 a.m.: We encourage you, your family and friends to come and celebrate with the Community Church at SaddleBrooke, the Resurrection and the Life of Jesus Christ. Pastor Ron Gannett will be bringing a message on how we can "personally know" and experience the power that raised Christ from the dead. Philippians 3:10.
We sincerely hope you will join us for not just one, or two, but all three of these special Palm Sunday and Holy Week services.