As fall approaches in these uncertain times, the Golden Goose Thrift Shop remains open to allow our customers access to high quality merchandise at a fraction of retail in a safe shopping environment! We have everything you need to help see you through these challenging times! Each purchase allows us to help local children, seniors and families in need! The Golden Goose is a 501 c3 non-profit charitable organization dedicated for the past 17 years to the betterment of our local communities.
We are a green business, dependent on a volunteer staff. We are striving to continue to serve our loyal donor and customer base in the safest ways possible. We ask that you visit our website at www.goldengooseaz.com for all COVID related updates. We also invite you to safely volunteer here at the Goose! New volunteer orientation is the third Monday of every month at 3 p.m. If you are already a member of the Golden Goose family, we thank you! If you are not yet a member of the Golden Goose family, we invite you to join and we welcome you!