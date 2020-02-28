Spiritually Blessed and Fully Refreshed. How would you like to kick-off Spring 2020 with a whole new perspective and attitude? You can— by joining the Women’s Ministry of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke as they gather for a one-day retreat at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley.
Susie Shellenberger, teacher, international speaker, blogger and author, who was the guest speaker at the 2019 retreat, has been invited back. Last year’s attendees were so impressed by her rapid-pace, in-depth, non-compromising message that they asked for more Susie Shellenberger. Susie draws on her vast background and experience to present a spiritual journey well worth the investment of your time.
Please join us on this journey!
WHEN: Thursday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Gaslight Music Hall, located at 13005 Oracle Rd., in Oro Valley
Cost is $50. To Register, visit www.ccsb.us/events. Our website will accept your credit card for payment.
Questions? Please contact Terri Wilson by email at mstwilson@aol.com.
Spring retreats are always special. Whether you are a seasoned “retreater” or are contemplating attending a retreat for the first time—this is the one for you. We look forward to seeing you.
Community Church at SaddleBrooke is an all-denominational group of believers meeting at the DesertView Theatre in SaddleBrooke every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.