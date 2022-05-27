Community Church at SaddleBrooke, a community of grace, Easter and celebrating the resurrection of our lord Jesus Christ is as special as it can get. The good thing, too, is that Community Church is right here in SaddleBrooke. We meet at the Performing Arts center at 9 a.m. every Sunday and everyone is welcome.

Jesus Christ and his resurrection can arguably be considered the most important day in the history of mankind. Because of His rising to be with His father and us believing in Him, we can gain eternal life. Because of our belief in Jesus, our sins are forgiven, and we are given a new birth and inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade. We are kept in heaven forever.

Come and join us! We would love to see you and welcome you to our church.