Since 2003, Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) has supported Habitat for Humanity Tucson as one of our faith-based Missions partners. Over the years CCSB has provided significant monetary contributions to help Habitat work with partner families to help them achieve safe, decent and affordable housing. CCSB also provides a new toolkit, pictured here, for each family as they move into their new homes. The partner families receive these homes not as a “give away”, but through providing labor and other services, as well as assuming a mortgage when the house is completed.
Every year Habitat Tucson holds a Faith Leaders Breakfast to acknowledge the significant support received from various religious congregations around greater Tucson. On July 11th, Keith & Patti Gordon attended the event representing CCSB. There were representatives from 15 different religious organizations in attendance this year.
Keith presented 20 new toolkits for upcoming Habitat new home dedications. Habitat management then presented a commemorative appreciation plaque recognizing CCSB’s valuable partnership over the past year.
CCSB is a Christ-centered church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us at the DesertView Theatre every Sunday morning 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.