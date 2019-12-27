The summer of 2019 proved to be challenging to even the most diehard SaddleBrookers. A unique way of avoiding the heat and experience a "cooler" summer is to venture north to Logan Utah.
They politely call us "Summer Citizens" which really means people our age. You will have the opportunity to take interesting (ILR type) classes, attend plays, appreciate the great outdoors, exercise or just choose to do nothing.
It's all in Logan and our host, Utah State University, provides a welcoming and warm environment for their Arizona neighbors.
Several SaddleBrooke residents have partaken in this experience and return each summer simply because they love it.
Find out more, mark your calendars for Thursday, January 30 at 1:30 p.m. in the Mountainview Ballroom East and meet your neighbors and representatives from this program.
There is no obligation or pressure to sign up or attend.
Hope to see you there.