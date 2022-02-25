Correction Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Misspelling in title featured on page S6 of January 2022 issue. Title should instead read: Institute for Judaic Services and Studies Celebrates Chanukah, A New Year and Tu Bishvat. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save