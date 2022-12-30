It happens every December. There are those families who have no money for gifts after they pay the bills. School is out for the holidays and some children have no food during the closure. Senior adults who are “Home Alone” face even greater loneliness during this time geared for family gatherings. Foster kids move from one home to another carrying all their worldly belongings in a plastic garbage bag. It’s as if they are being tosses out with the trash. Then there are the homeless teens who “couch surf” from one living room to another as they try to survive on their own. The sad thing is, all these people live within a few miles of us.

Working with schools and community services in the nearby copper corridor, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke was able to uncover some very important needs. The club’s army of volunteer super heroes got busy and got baking, sewing, shopping, sorting, organizing, and delivering. The club’s mission, to share our many blessings and to bring holiday love and smiles to those in need.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke continuously works to make the world a better place, both locally and globally. Our service projects are as varied as our members. We are Rotarians, and members of the world’s largest volunteer organization. You will find Rotarians in more countries than the Red Cross, McDonalds, or Starbucks. We look for needs and solve problems.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it’s also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life-long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House Ballroom at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. Come join us for lunch on Thursday at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712, or send an email to wguyton17@gmail.com.