For the past 11 years, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s Teen Closet program has served as a way to motivate students to do well in school and help make a difference in their community. Middle school counselors, using financial need as the primary eligibility requirement, distribute Teen Closet permission slips to students. With the permission slips, signed by both the student and his or her parent or guardian, the students pledge to attend school regularly, work towards at least a C average and complete six hours of community service during each school semester. Students who continue to meet these requirements are invited to shop with an SBCO volunteer in July and again in January, continuing throughout their four years of high school.
In January of this year, plans were being made for the fall semester Teen Closet shopping trip in late July. The teenagers received their community service forms, the spring school term began and applications from middle schools were ready to be distributed. But when COVID-19 struck, schools closed and typical venues for community services, such as town or church events, were suspended. Despite all of these challenges, the students continued their studies, found new ways to be of service to their communities and by the end of the term there were 75 eligible Teen Closet shoppers and a group of dedicated SBCO personal shopper volunteers ready to “shop ‘til they dropped”.
SBCO, balancing the health and safety of our volunteers, the teenagers and their families, determined that in-person shopping with volunteers was not a viable option. Instead, the teenagers were notified that all shopping trips were cancelled, but they would be receiving a gift card in the mail.
Throughout the history of Teen Closet, the Target and Ross stores in Oro Valley have been our dedicated allies. Our teens are welcomed, the Snack Bar area in Target is used as a gathering spot and if we shop on a Tuesday, they allow our teens the use of our Senior discount. The last week of July, SBCO purchased 75 gifts cards from Target and 75 gift cards from Ross, each loaded with $100 dollars. The cards were then sent to each teen in care of his or her parent/guardian by Certified Mail.
Our students and their parents always appreciate Teen Closet, but this past July they were especially happy that our process accommodated their health and safety concerns.