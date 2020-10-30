wise man once said there are three stages of life: the learn stage, the earn stage, and the return stage.
Many seniors acquire a lifetime of assets through their investments, their IRAs, and the equity in their homes. Some choose to give all their assets to surviving relatives upon their death. Others, however, want to “return” a portion of their good fortune to causes that make a significant difference in the lives of others.
The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Program accepts legacy gifts from trusts and estate plans from those who may not be comfortable gifting funds now because they fear they might need those funds later in life. However, they still want to consider leaving a lasting legacy that will help others. A gift through an estate plan affords that opportunity without risking funds that might yet be needed.
Another option, for those over age 71, is to reduce their current income taxes by directing their financial institution to forward a portion of their mandated IRA distributions directly to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund. This can be a one-time or an annual donation
The third option, of course, is to simply write a tax-deductible check to the fund.
Regardless of how you choose to donate, know that you are supporting an all-volunteer charity and that your donation is a forever gift. That’s because all donations are carefully invested and only the earnings are used to fund student scholarships. In this way, the amount you donate helps generations of worthy students long after you are gone.
One student who earned an SBCO scholarship is Kenneth Palmer. He was awarded a scholarship based on six criteria: financial need, grades, references, community service, a written essay and a personal interview with a team of SBCO volunteers.
Kenneth graduated first in his class at Ray High School in Kearney with a 4.0 grade point average. He was President of his junior and senior classes, Band Club President, leader of the brass section and played in the jazz/rock ensemble. He also was a member of Student Council, served as national Honor Club Vice President, played varsity basketball and ran varsity track and cross country. Kenneth was described by his teachers as a “natural leader” and by his coach as “easily the most coachable athlete I have ever encountered.”
In his spare time, Kenneth served the Kearney community by teaching Sunday school and volunteering with the local Kids Club, community food basket program, Town Clean-up and Town Recycling programs!
Kenneth writes, “Over the past three years, I have been very blessed to be a recipient of the SaddleBrooke Scholarship. Not only has this generous scholarship provided me with an opportunity to learn in the college environment, but it has also opened an avenue in which I have been able to grow. Beyond the classroom, college has challenged me to look at the world and ask myself how I can best make a contribution. Even as I look forward to my senior year, I am very aware of all the roads that are now available to me because of this generous support.”
If you would like to make a difference in the lives of other students like Kenneth, please consider donating to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program. (The minimum donation is $5,000.) Always consult your financial advisor about tax benefits of charitable contributions.
For more information about the program, visit the SBCO website at community-outreach.org or call Ron Andrea at (520) 904-4831. You can also email him at endowment@community-outreach.org.
Remember, a gift of education is a gift that lasts forever.