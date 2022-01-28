Recently, SaddleBrooke Cyclemasters gave a donation of $1,000 to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). We did this for several reasons, including the fact they allow the Cyclemasters group to process and distribute the Progress Newspapers from their offices, but also because it is a cause that we as members believe in.
SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) provides an abundance of opportunities to volunteer and help kids in our community. This includes Kid’s Closet, Teen Closet, education programs, enrichment, scholarships, endowments, annual food drive and holiday programs such as the thanksgiving food baskets and adopt-a-family/child gift giving. They reach a 100-mile service area including Oracle, San Manuel, Mammoth, Winkelman, Kearney, Superior, Miami and San Carlos. Their reach is to four counties, eight school districts and 14 schools.
Denise Anthony and Ken Siarkiewicz accepted the donation from Skip Brauns, the Cyclemasters Treasurer. Cyclemasters love to help our community and appreciate what SBCO does to enrich it.