The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was founded on October 11, 1890, during a time of intense interest in the beginnings of the United States of America. Women felt the desire to perpetuate the memory of ancestors who fought to make this country free and independent. DAR admitted it’s one millionth member in 2019.

Although membership is gained through documenting biological lineage to a patriot who served during the Revolutionary War, DAR is a community service oriented non-profit organization. We are devoted to patriotism, education and historic preservation. Members serve their communities through volunteering. Our chapter works closely with the Southern Arizona Veterans Medical Center providing comfort items for the patients. We support the Fisher House. The local chapters raise funds to send veterans on an honor flight. We volunteer at nursing homes and in animal shelters. We assist in literacy programs, naturalization ceremonies, and history scholarship programs just to mention a few. We work to preserve our local history.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Patriots may have had military, civil or patriotic service or been a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Honor them and preserve their service by joining the DAR.

Our chapter meets in the Oro Valley area. Gaither your family documents and contact us about membership at (520) 488-7707. We will be glad to assist you in the membership process.