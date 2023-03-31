El Presidio Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), is your local chapter. Most of our members live in the northwest Tucson area—Oro Valley, Marana, Catalina and SaddleBrooke.

The national society was founded in 1890 and has had over one million ladies join. Membership is by proven biological descent of a person who gave service to the colonies during the Revolutionary War. It could be military service, but also civilian or patriotic service. Do you have an ancestor who served? Or a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

While membership is based on lineal descent to a patriot, we are a service organization. We recently participated at the three local cemeteries on Wreaths Across America Day. We participate in the Missing in America project at the Marana veteran’s cemetery. We support our veterans with handmade lap roles. We send packages to units oversees. We attend Honor Flight welcome back. Members wrote letters for “mail call” for the April 2023 return flight. We provide items for Fisher House in Tucson, help prepare meals, decorate and take down holiday decorations.

We retire worn flags of the United State of America. We recognize our local “first responders.” We volunteer with the Oro Valley Police Department. “Snap a Salute” to provide goodies to local fire and police stations.

We provide medals to the local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) and ROTC units. As well, we recognize cadets at the local police department.

Our service includes historic preservation, education and patriotic endeavors. We are sure there is an activity for you. You could visit schools and speak about the Constitution. There are scholarships and history teacher recognition available. Student essay contests to promote.

As our nation prepares for its 250th anniversary, come join us and be a part of the celebration. For more information, call us at (520) 488-7707.