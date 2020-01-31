The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was founded on October 11, 1890, during a time of intense interest in the beginnings of the United States of America. Women felt the desire to perpetuate the memory of ancestors who fought to make this country free and independent. As a result, a group of pioneering women in the nation's capital founded the Daughters of the American Revolution. DAR has carried the torch of patriotism ever since.
The objectives laid forth in the first meeting of the DAR have remained the same in 130 years of active service to the nation. Those objectives are:
- Historical: to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence;
- Educational: to carry out the injunction of Washington in his farewell address to the American people, "to promote, as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge, thus developing an enlightened public opinion…";
- Patriotic: to cherish, maintain, and extend the institutions of American freedom, to foster true patriotism and love of country, and to aid in securing for mankind all the blessings of liberty.
Since its founding in 1890, DAR has admitted more than one million members. Members have documented direct biological lineal descent to a person who gave service to the colonies during the Revolutionary War. It could be military service, but also civilian or patriotic service. Do you have an ancestor who served? Would you like to preserve your heritage? Our DAR chapter meets in the Oro Valley area. Come meet us at the Oro Valley Library on Saturday, February 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring any family history you have to see if you have a DAR ancestor. For more information, please call (520) 488-7707.