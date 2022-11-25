Jingle all the way to the Golden Goose Thrift Shop! We are your one-stop shop for all your holiday needs! Deck the halls! Dress and bling! Perfect gifts! It’s all here for a fraction of retail! Give the gift of joy! We have beautiful Golden Goose gift cards available that are sure to be a holiday hit! The greatest thing about gifting from the Goose is that so many local children, seniors and families in need benefit directly from your patronage! Give a global gift too by shopping green at the Goose!

Our volunteers work like Santa’s elves all year long to bring you the best of the best! Come take a gander at the Goose in December, soak up the sparkle and help us make good things happen every day!!

Thank you and Happy Holidays!!!