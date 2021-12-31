For many a Rotarian in the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke, the best part of Thanksgiving comes several days before the actual holiday. The best part of Thanksgiving is when we help around 260 area families with turkeys and all the fixings for their holiday. Working with IMPACT of Southern Arizona, the Elks Club, and the Oro Valley Interact Club, we deliver “Turkey Kits” to area families who may find it quite challenging to put Thanksgiving foods on the table.
For weeks before Thanksgiving, the staff of IMPACT of Southern Arizona gathers all the goodies needed to make a Thanksgiving dinner. The day of the delivery, members of the Elks Club spend the morning dividing all the groceries into “Turkey Kits” for the IMPACT clients. Then, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has the very best job. We get to meet all the clients and load up their cars with a “Turkey Kit,” which has all the fixings for a fabulous Thanksgiving meal.
The past two years the Golden Goose has provided their outdoor facilities for the “Turkey Kit” delivery. This provided social distancing and during the pandemic. Members of the Oro Valley Interact Club (high school Rotary program) set up the cones and directed traffic. Meanwhile, the Rotarians checked in the vetted clients and delivered the Thanksgiving goodies.
Yes, this is the best part of Thanksgiving for many a member of the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club. But it’s just one of so many ways that we make a difference in the lives of others, both globally and locally. It’s so wonderful to be a part of a group that gathers as friends to make the world a better place.
Rotary was the very first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it’s also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life-long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.