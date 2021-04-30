Denise Anthony, who most recently served as the executive vice president of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, is taking over as the organization’s new president, effective Monday, April 12. She brings to the position an extensive background as an SBCO volunteer, from sorting books for Kids’ Closet to serving on the educational committee and chairing enrichment grants. Her work with the educational committee involved visiting school administrators regarding grant applications and reviewing school programs funded by SBCO. In addition, she has participated in SBCO’s annual Walkathon and Food Drive and tutored math at local elementary schools.
Denise and her husband, Skip, moved to SaddleBrooke from Rochester, New York in 2013. One of their sons lives in Denver and the other in Tucson, making it easy to travel and see their three grandsons, ages five, seven and 10. Denise spent her entire 25-year career as an educator, for one year in Pennsylvania and then in Rochester. She taught eighth grade math for 15-years and then became director of professional development and eventually assistant superintendent. Denise loves working directly with local kids and teachers. She finds helping others in need to be very gratifying. As she notes, “Arizona schools are funded at a level that does not allow for art, music and many extra-curricular activities. That’s why SBCO funds robotics teams, art and sewing clubs, Future Farmers of America programs, swim lessons and little league baseball teams. SBCO is helping to round out the educational experiences provided to local kids.”
As one of her most memorable moments as an SBCO volunteer, Denise recalls being at Kids’ Closet and meeting a little boy age six who had just lost his mom. Every time he returns to Kids’ Closet (he’s now nine) he gives Denise a big hug.
As new president, her first priority is to restore our programs to their pre-Covid level. Secondly, she wants to directly inform members about SBCO’s activities through a monthly email blast and finally, to involve more people in the organization’s work.