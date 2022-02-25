If you came from a small town, you may remember your friendly corner drug store you had there, or if you come from a larger city, you may remember your friendly, neighborhood pharmacy. Well the Desert Life Pharmacy is just like those, EXCEPT THAT: Desert Life Pharmacy (DLP) offers free local delivery each day in SaddleBrooke as well as to All Seasons Assisted Living in Oro Valley, AND they are an Amazon Hub for package delivery, i.e., if you don't want it delivered to your house you can have it sent to DLP and have it delivered to Desert Life and go there to pick it up.
DLP provides curbside pickup upon request. Dr. Indy Chabra, MD, PhD, a Board-certified Dermatologist is available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Tuesday morning, proving both regular and aesthetic services. Dr. Chabra accepts new patients. Reach out for an appointment at (520) 955-8395.
Dr. Gordon Watson,MD, FACC, FACP, an expert at cardiovascular disease evaluation and management, is at DLP the second Wednesday and fourth Thursday each month from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. He sees both new and follow-up patients. Reach out to make an appointment at (520) 838 3540.
DLP has a strong relationship with Pinal County and serves as a satellite location for COVID testing. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Desert Life Pharmacy won the Best of Tucson 2021 award for the Best Drugstore Pharmacy in Tucson.
In 2021, DLP, provided over 24,000 Covid vaccinations. DLP worked with Senior Village for large scale events in SaddleBrooke and has also worked with Linda Shannon-Hills and a large team of volunteers to host large scale flu and COVID events at the SaddleBrooke Ranch.
As alumni of University of Arizona, Pharmacist Brianne, is a preceptor (teacher/instructor) for many student pharmacists, proving pharmacy experience to over 70 students. Many of those students volunteered in the drive thru vaccinations. Desert Life Pharmacy also displays a rotating collection of local artist work, including paintings, books and ironwork as well as locally made greeting cards.
Yes, Desert Life Pharmacy does all of that, and with the friendliness and personal care of a small-town drugstore or city neighborhood pharmacy. Can your local pharmacy you are using now do that? Why not take your prescriptions from your local pharmacy to DLP and see if they can either match of even beat the price?
And just who is Brianne Spaeth, PharmD, owner of Desert Life Pharmacy? Check this space next month to learn about her.