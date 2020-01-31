DO YOU KNOW YOTO?
Okay, maybe you haven’t been living under my rock and you know all about Youth On Their Own. That’s wonderful. Go to YOTO.com, donate and I’ll take you off my robo-call list. But, if you don’t know about YOTO, let me tell you about the 2020 charity chosen by SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association – 18.
YOTO is a 501 c3 non-profit charity whose mission is to reach out to children in Arizona who are surviving without the luxury of a parent, a home, and a loving family to see that they are clothed, fed, and attend school. Arizona currently has 62,000 homeless and displaced children. Our state is the fifth worst in the United States. Based on their needs, enrollees at YOTO are eligible to receive one-on-one guidance and counseling, a stipend, sometimes a bus pass or bicycle and access to the student ‘Mini Mall.’ Their eligibility is based on maintaining a good attendance record, keeping their grades at C or above and staying away from drugs.
SBWGA-18 chose this charity because many of our members have a history of working in education and have seen so many children in need.
With your help, we can make a difference in these children’s lives, as YOTO did with this girl’s life. We’ll call her Sue.
This child spent the first years of her life with an uncaring parent who was absent most of the time. By the time Sue was ten, she had two sisters and she was forced to care for them while her mother left them alone, usually in a motel. Her mother occasionally brought home diapers and fast food, but there was never enough to last until she showed up again. Every time her mother returned the two fought. Sue was 13 when she ran away after calling Social Services so her sisters wouldn’t starve.
This girl left with nothing but a few clothes in her backpack. Sue stayed with friends when she could and was grateful for a warm bed, a healthy meal, a shower, and a place to wash her clothes. Unfortunately, none of these respites lasted very long. Sue was often hungry and was losing weight. She couldn’t concentrate at school. Her grades suffered and she soon dropped out. In order to support herself, Sue lied about her age and got a job. She made enough to indulge in the luxury of two meals a day and an occasional roof over her head, but she was still living mostly out of her backpack.
On her 15th birthday, a friend told her about YOTO. To say YOTO saved her life is not an exaggeration. She was given a stipend and a bus pass so she could go back to school. To make ends meet she kept a part time job— but didn’t allow it to interfere with her studies. For the first time she felt she had control over her life and there was someone there to see her through her difficulties.
Sue graduated from high school and immediately enrolled at the nearby community college. After receiving her AA diploma, Sue was able to get a job in her chosen field.
Sue’s success story is still being written. She owns her own business and continues to prosper.
YOTO has assisted with 326 success stories this year and you can add to their successes. Money is always welcome, but you can also help stock their ‘Mini Mall.’ Feminine hygiene products are always in short supply. To encourage healthy eating habits, YOTO always needs canned fruit and powdered milk. Ann Chatham is the SBWGA-18 liaison with YOTO and will gladly answer any questions.
Please Check out YOTO’s web site and you will see videos of students’ incredible stories.