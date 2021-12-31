Don’t let the word “automation” scare you off. Defined as the technique of making an apparatus, a process, or a system operate automatically, automation is a word that often causes pause and anticipation. As it relates to those of us over 50, it can be a new and strange world.
A conversation with Sue Knowlton, Senior Village Home Automation Team Leader presents this phenomenon in a different light. In Sue’s words:
“The Home Automation Team is dedicated to helping our members embrace home automation technology and discover its usefulness in their lives. We start by helping members determine which devices are appropriate and assist them with the ordering process. We then install the devices and take the time to demonstrate how to use them in everyday life. We strive to demystify home automation and help members be more comfortable with a “smart” home.
Here are the typical tasks offered by this team:
- Visit members to assess their readiness for smart devices and home automation.
- Advise members in their purchase of home automation devices
- Help members install home automation devices such as echo devices, doorbells, smart plugs, smart bulbs, door locks and temperature controls.
- Provide members with written documentation on how to use their smart devices.
- Schedule home automation seminars for SaddleBrooke residents to discuss the functionality of Alexa type devices and other home automation devices.
Our team recognizes the challenge involved with implementing technology in our community. We believe everyone can benefit from an automated home. Please join us this Spring at our home automation seminar where we will introduce and demonstrate the home automation devices available to everyone.”
Senior Village Home Automation volunteers, Bill Lunquist and Chuck Best enjoy fixing things and the satisfaction of a successful result.
Recently, Chuck set-up a new TV for channels and streaming. One thing both men suggest is that members requesting help have their services available, know their user IDs and passwords. This is especially important if the device has been linked before. Internet is required, so make sure it is up and running. If not, ask the team for help.
Julie Brown was very satisfied with Bill’s work on her Alexa. She feels confident that she can get help when needed. She can input in her appointments, grocery list, add large amounts of numbers easily and even say, “Hey, Alexa, call my daughter.”
“Smart” devices are here to stay. Be bold; learn about Alexa and Echo and how voice commands can make your life easier, safer and even add more fun like music on demand.