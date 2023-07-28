The Santa Catalina Mental Health Ministry is hosting its bi-monthly Mental Health Focus at Santa Catalina Catholic Church at 14380 North Oracle Road. The same program will be presented twice, so feel free to attend the one that fits your schedule.

Sunday, September 17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. OR

Monday, September 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Both sessions will be in the Santa Catalina Parish Hall.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Southern Arizona will be conducting its “In Our Own Voice” program which is an interactive presentation that provides insight into what it is like to live with mental illness. The audience will be given a safe place to ask questions and gain understanding of an often-misunderstood topic. Through dialogue, we begin to understand mental illness and the journey to recovery.

In addition to the video presentation, there will be guest speakers, resource information, and opportunities for questions and answers.