The Santa Catalina Social Awareness and Justice Ministry is hosting a mental health presentation at Santa Catalina Catholic Church at 14380 N Oracle Rd. The presentation will be presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Southern Arizona and will help you learn about mental illness and how it is possible to live a full life with mental illness.

The same program will be presented twice so feel free to attend the one that fits your schedule— Sunday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Santa Catalina Parish Hall or Monday, September 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Catalina Room.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be conducting its "In Our Own Voice” program which is an interactive presentation that provides insight into what it is like to live with mental illness. Audiences are given a safe place to ask questions and gain understanding of an often-misunderstood topic. Through dialogue, we begin to understand mental illness and the journey to recovery.

In addition to the video presentation, there will be guest speakers, resource information, and opportunities for Q & A.