As I perused the archives in search of a past article about love with hearts and valentines I found this front page news photo from 2007. It was all too familiar and reminiscent of the "blizzard" of December 2018. Taken Jan. 21, 2007 by Bob Koblewski, the caption reads, "On January 21 SaddleBrooke became a winter wonderland when snow covered the mountains, trees, cactus and golf courses. Pictured above is the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse in a sea of white." Yes, I thought, it is a very lovely Winter Wonderland but doesn't it belong in the Midwest?