‘Don’t leave credit on the table’ was one of the first things Marc Snow said when he visited our rotary club to discuss his work with the Rotary Vocational Fund. Marc is the Assistant Governor of District 5500 for Rotary. He is currently a member of the Oro Valley Rotary Club, where he has served as a member for nine years. He spent his working life in the aerospace and defense sector spanning contracts negotiation, program management and mergers/acquisitions. Now, he spends his retirement working hard with rotary to help support his local community with the many service projects of Rotary, but especially with his work with the Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona.
The Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona (TRVFA) is a 501 c3 fund whose purpose is to assist those people who qualify under Arizona State law to obtain financial assistance to further their vocational studies. During the 2018 through 2019 school year, 96 scholars benefitted from $192,775 in vocational grants from The Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona. This year, the goal is to help support 120 students. There is a multi-step process in place to determine who is granted funds and also to ensure that the funds are being used appropriately for education. In addition, any funds that are granted are given directly to the schools, not the individual scholars. There are also many non-monetary ways to help out TRVFA through mentorship or assist with candidate interviews.
For more information or to donate check out their website at www.trvfa.org. You can also look them on their Facebook page, just search for TheRotaryVocationalFundofAz.
And remember, ‘Don’t leave credit on the table!’ Donations may qualify for an Arizona Tax Credit up to $800/couple or $400/individual each year.
Here at Saddlebrooke Sunrise Rotary, we have a variety of speakers. Stop in to see who’s speaking next! We meet Thursdays at 8am in the East Room of the Mountain View Bistro. All are welcome!