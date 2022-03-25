On Monday, April 11, at 3 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) will honor the volunteers and supporters who have made it possible to annually serve a 100-mile corridor stretching from Catalina to Miami and San Carlos, which includes more than three counties, eight school districts, 17 schools, Head Start programs and 4,000 youngsters.
For 25-years, the mission of SBCO has been able to provide opportunities for kids to succeed. SBCO programs and grants focus on three things important to the success of children in need: food, clothing and education. Over the years, the variety of programs we support, as well as the number of children served, has expanded dramatically.
This event is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of the many SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who have provided SBCO with much needed assistance of time, talent and funds. Refreshments, a no-host bar and special 25th anniversary door prizes will be provided. Attendees will be able to contribute ideas about the future of SBCO, visit with volunteers and meet members of the current and incoming Board of Directors. At the event, SBCO members will vote on the slate of officers for 2022 to 2023.
Plan now to join us in celebrating SBCO’s 25-years of making a difference in local communities and the dedication of those who have made SBCO so successful. This event is open to the public and no reservations are required. Just come on Monday, April 11, have fun and learn more about SBCO’s programs.