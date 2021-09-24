Saddlebrook residents Alane Asp and Bob Kiesa, on behalf of the Elks lodge, made a major donation to the VA Hospital.
On Wednesday, August 11, Exalted Ruler Alane Asp and Veteran's Committee Co-Chair Bob Kielsa presented the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Hospital with a $2,314 worth of clothing and toiletries. The donations were given to Leilani Kirchn.
In addition, they presented a patriotic quilt to Kelly Laurich, Fisher House Director. The quilt will be used in one of the bedrooms at the house.