Can you imagine having to flee your home without a moment’s notice because you were in imminent danger? Can you imagine traveling a long way to a new country where everything is so different and you don’t speak the language? How wonderful it would be to find out that people that don’t even know you cared enough to donate items to help you start your new life.

The Fellowship for Social Justice is collecting items for Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest to help refugees that are coming to our country. Refugees have suffered persecution in their home country, have been granted asylum, and have gone through a long process to be able to come to America to start a new life. The items needed are just about anything that would be needed to set up a new apartment.

Suggested items are:

$25 gift card for Walmart, Fry’s and Target (to buy fresh food) and non-perishable food items

New or gently used: Dishes, glassware, silverware, baking ware, pots and pans, trash cans, other household items

New towels, new sheets and pillows (twin and full size)

Cleaning products, garbage bags, toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Hairbrushes, combs, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, lotion and other hygiene items

Please bring your donations to Mike Bubla at 39233 South Lake Crest Drive in SaddleBrooke. Items may be placed in the courtyard and receipts are available. Thank you in advance for your donations.

If you are interested in joining the Fellowship for Social Justice, email Mike Bubla, a SaddleBrooke resident, at mbubla@wbhsi.net.