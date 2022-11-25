Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, Inc. has maintained its status as a Qualified Charitable Organization (QCO) under Arizona tax law almost since its inception. A QCO designation allows any Arizona taxpayer to donate to a selected organization and take a dollar-for-dollar credit within certain limitations.

After making a donation to a QCO like Senior Village, an Arizona taxpayer can reduce year-end state income tax liability by up to $400 for an individual and up to $800 for a jointly filed return each year. Forms, details and filing dates can be found at www.azdor.gov.

This is a unique opportunity to support Senior Village and keep tax dollars working your neighbors right here in our community. Your donations are paid directly to Senior Village with corresponding credits taken to reduce Arizona state income tax on your annual Arizona tax return. The QCO code for Senior Village at SaddleBrooke is 20990.

QCO donations are an important part of our annual funding and help us meet our motto: Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Our 246 volunteers perform direct services to over 1600 members providing transportation, household forms and documents organization, in-home technology, fire department lock boxes, and assistance with home and yard projects.

Your donations make it possible to operate our non-profit 501c3 “virtual” Village, paying for essential IT, website services, printing, copying and mailing publications such as our newsletter, insurance protection for our volunteer corps, background checks for volunteers, staffing expenses, program supplies and materials, etc. Channeling your tax dollars to Senior Village through QCO contributes to the quality of life here in SaddleBrooke.

For more information, call us at (520) 314-1042. Individuals seeking tax guidance should consult their professional tax advisors. Donations can be sent to Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, PO Box 8584, Tucson, AZ 85738.

Information is available on the Senior Village website, seniorvillage.org. The website includes a button to donate directly.