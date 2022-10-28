This year, SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s annual Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held at HOA#1 Clubhouse on Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., seating at 11 a.m., with the event starting at 11:30 a.m. Calle Rose will be returning with her beautiful line of clothing and accessories.

Ticket price for the luncheon and fashion show is $25 and tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 2 at 9 a.m. in the HOA#1 lobby. This is always a BIG SELLOUT so arrive early and take a number which assures your place in line. If you are buying tickets for a group, we suggest tables of eight, and one transaction please for the group. The lunch menu consists of a Birdie Salad of mixed greens, mandarin oranges, bell peppers, fried wontons topped with grilled chicken and choice of two dressings, with rolls and coffee included. Dessert is sorbet with a wafer cookie.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This event supports SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network (SBPRN) in its efforts to assist many homeless animals with their medical care and in finding them their forever homes. Once again, we will be pre-selling raffle tickets for our cash raffle, so Bring Those Twenty Dollar Bills with you Ladies. We are also offering a new fun addition to Ticket Buying Day, temporary paw print glitter tattoos for only $5. So, come take your number for your place in line, and while waiting, buy your cash raffle tickets and get a fun glitter tattoo! What better way to get into that Holiday Spirit!