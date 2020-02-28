Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church will celebrate Easter Sunday, April 12, with two services; one at 8 a.m. on the Ramada and a second, identical service at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. There will be choral and instrumental music supporting the service. Easter lilies will decorate both the memorial garden and the sanctuary, and the entire service will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
MSPC is located at 14240 North Oracle Road, in Catalina, at the corner of Mountainaire Road. Additional information about this church can be found at our website. Go to mountainshadowschurch.org. Have further questions? Give our church office a call at (520) 825-7860. Everyone is welcome at our active and friendly church.