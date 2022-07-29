Since 2001 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) has annually granted two- and four-year college scholarships to deserving students in the “Copper Corridor,” an area that stretches more than 100-miles from Catalina to Globe, Arizona. Each year, the Education Committee receives applications from local high school seniors. Committee members review each student's financial situation, high school transcript, activities, an essay about personal and professional goals and letters of recommendation. Then committee members conduct a personal interview to select the scholarship recipients.

Students attending two-year colleges receive a $1,500 per year scholarship while those attending four-year institutions receive $3,000 per year. These scholarships help change lives. Most of these students are the first in their family to attend college. They come from small towns with few economic opportunities and obtaining an advanced degree allows them to become gainfully employed. Research shows that post-high school education leads to financial stability, stronger families, better health, lower chances of committing a crime or going to jail and stronger feelings of empowerment, all of which contribute to overall happiness. And these graduates then pass long these benefits to their children and grandchildren.

If you would like to make a donation to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Fund, we’d welcome your support. All contributions must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for SBCO Endowment. (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94-2681765.)

A minimum contribution of $5,000 is required. (Consult your tax advisor for potential benefits.)

Mail a personal check directly to CFSA –made payable to CFSA and including the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund in the memo line.

Arrange for a distribution from your IRA to CFSA for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Include CFSA and the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.

To donate in-kind contributions (e.g., stocks, securities, real estate, autos) please email sbco.endowment@community-outreach.org for assistance.

Donations must be sent to:

The SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund

Community Foundation for Southern Arizona

5049 E. Broadway, Suite 201

Tucson, AZ 85711